PFI condemns arrest of members in UP

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of two of its members by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police on terrorism charges on Tuesday. According to the UP STF, PFI members Firoz Khan of Vadakara (Kozhikode) and Anshad Badruddin of Pandalam (Pathanamthitta) were arrested with explosives at Kukrail trisection near Luknow.

It said the explosives were meant for carrying out a series of terrorist attacks. However, PFI state secretary C A Rauf said the charges against the duo were absolutely fabricated “Firoz and Anshad were assigned to carry out organisational work in Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal. They were travelling from Bihar to Mumbai on February 11 and had no purpose in UP,” he said.