Will do our best for Kappan’s swift release, says Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Raihanath, wife of Siddique Kappan, the New Delhi-based journalist arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on October 5 while on his way to Hathras, met Shashi Tharoor, MP, in Malappuram on Wednesday. She met the Congress leader on the sidelines of the ‘Talk2 Tharoor’ programme, and expressed concern over the case filed on her husband.

Siddique Kappan

Tharoor said, “Kappan was unjustly detained on his way to Hathras. He is on his way home on five days’ parole to visit his dying 90-year-old mother. The courage and fortitude of his young family is admirable and our solidarity vital. We will be doing our best for the immediate release of Kappan who is detained for no reason.”

Raihanath told TNIE that she met Tharoor with her child. “My husband is in a very unfortunate situation. Though parole has been granted, we are yet to get information about the parole date. His mother is in a critical state,” she said.