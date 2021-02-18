STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will do our best for Kappan’s swift release, says Tharoor

She met the Congress leader on the sidelines of the ‘Talk2 Tharoor’ programme, and expressed concern over the case filed on her husband.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Raihanath, wife of Siddique Kappan, the New Delhi-based journalist arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on October 5 while on his way to Hathras, met Shashi Tharoor, MP, in Malappuram on Wednesday. She met the Congress leader on the sidelines of the ‘Talk2 Tharoor’ programme, and expressed concern over the case filed on her husband.

Siddique Kappan

Tharoor said, “Kappan was unjustly detained on his way to Hathras. He is on his way home on five days’ parole to visit his dying 90-year-old mother. The courage and fortitude of his young family is admirable and our solidarity vital. We will be doing our best for the immediate release of Kappan who is detained for no reason.”

Raihanath told TNIE that she met Tharoor with her child. “My husband is in a very unfortunate situation. Though parole has been granted, we are yet to get information about the parole date. His mother is in a critical state,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Kappan Uttar Pradesh police Hathras Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp