Maramadi: Agri sport or animal torture?

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Opinion is divided on state govt’s move to bring in ordinance to amend Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. While farmers and bull race fans say these are sports associated with farming, animal welfare activists see them as rank cruelty and not having anything to do with agriculture. TNIE examines

The splashing mud, the cheering crowd and bulls racing through the field at breathtaking speed... Maramadi or bull surfing has been a popular cultural event for Kerala for generations. Though the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu, bull race and rekla race in 2014, the sport thrives in rural Kerala, especially Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

The decision of the state cabinet to bring in an ordinance to allow use of bulls for entertainment, has brought cheers to hundreds of farm workers and jockeys involved in the game. However, animal welfare activists have also come out against the decision, which they allege is nothing but cruelty to animals. It has been pointed out that it will be difficult to bypass the Supreme Court judgment dated May, 7, 2014, which banned the use of bulls for entertainment. Though Jallikattu was given exemption, there is little chance to get clearance for the ordinance, said experts.

A V Thomas, a farmer at Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district, owns three pairs of bulls and has won many races in Palakkad and Malappuram. Known as Appoos in the racing circles, Thomas was a happy man on Thursday. “I have been into bull race for the past 22 years and have won many trophies. For the past four years, we have been pleading with the government to lift the ban. This is not cruelty to animals and we have an emotional bond with the bulls. We give them healthy food and special ayurvedic treatment to improve stamina before the race,” he said.

Ahead of the race, the bulls are given eggs and ‘chyavanaprasam’ to improve stamina. As part of ayurveda treatment, chicken meat mixed with 40 types of ayurvedic ingredients is given. The average price of a bull used for the race ranges from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Trained bulls will fetch Rs 5 lakh and above, while a pair of bulls that win the race in Malappuram will fetch Rs 35 lakh. “I recently sold one bull for Rs 7 lakh and another for Rs 3.5 lakh,” said Thomas.

“The body of the bull is not anatomically suited for racing and its body structure is totally different from horse. Forcing it to race can affect its health. We are not against using bulls for ploughing, but bull race and bull surfing are not agricultural sports. It is a cruel game of entertainment that risks the lives of the animals. It is organised for betting. Besides, we have ceased to be an agrarian community and bulls are no longer used for ploughing in the state,” said state Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran.

Bull surfing is more popular in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts and the August 15 festival at Anandappally is the most popular one. Kollam district used to witness around 15 Maramadi festivals during Onam season and Kottarakkara, Punalur, Oyur, Ayur, Pakalkuri, Parippally and Kalluvathukkal were the popular venues.

“Bull racing is an agricultural sport in our district and it is a display of the physical strength of men in comparison with the beastly power of bulls. It is not cruelty but a celebration of the relationship between man and animal. There is a practice of people selling male calf to the slaughterhouse now a days. Encouraging such sports will prompt people to rear them,” said K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA.

In Maramadi race, two bulls are hitched together in a harness and made to run 100m in one-foot-deep muddy paddy field. Two men will control the bulls from both sides and one person will sit on the plank of wood being drawn by the bulls. Maramadi literally means preparing the field for cultivation. The wooden plank is drawn to level the field. The fastest pair wins the race. Men guiding the bulls will be trained jockeys.

“The Kakkoor Kalavayal in Ernakulam district has a history of 130 years. It was an agro fair of the region and bulls were brought from far-off places. The bulls were bought not for slaughter but for agriculture. The bulls were initially run to check physical fitness which later turned into a race. Bullock cart race was introduced later. The Kalavayal is held during February-March as part of the festival of Thirumaradi Edaprakkavu temple and Ambasserykavu temple,” said Kakkoor Kalavayal festival committee general secretary Binoy Kallattukuzhi.