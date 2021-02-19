STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Music director Isaac Thomas Kottukappally passes away

Music director and scenarist Isaac Thomas Kottukappally, 72, passed away in Chennai on Thursday.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Music director and scenarist Isaac Thomas Kottukappally, 72, passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He composed music for many films, including Swaham, Bhavam, Sancharam, Kuttisrank, Adaminte Makan Abu and Kunjananthante Katha. Isaac, who was born in Pala, entered the film industry after securing a PG diploma in film direction and screenplay writing from the Pune Film Institute. 

He then completed two years of study in music from the American Teachers’ School at Kodaikanal. He later passed the sixth grade on piano from Trinity College of Music, London.He entered the Malayalam film field through K G George’s Mannu. He later became assistant director of G Aravindan and co-wrote the screenplays for films Thampu, Kummatti and Esthappan with Aravindan. 

Isaac also acted in Kannada and Hindi films. He won the National Award in 2010 for his background music for Adaminte Makan Abu directed by Salim Ahamed. Isaac who composed background music for many films including Kuttisrank, Margam, Sancharam and Punyam Aham, won the state award four times. Isaac is the son of former MP George Thomas Kottukappally. Chithra is his wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isaac Thomas Kottukappally
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp