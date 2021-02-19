Music director Isaac Thomas Kottukappally passes away

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Music director and scenarist Isaac Thomas Kottukappally, 72, passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He composed music for many films, including Swaham, Bhavam, Sancharam, Kuttisrank, Adaminte Makan Abu and Kunjananthante Katha. Isaac, who was born in Pala, entered the film industry after securing a PG diploma in film direction and screenplay writing from the Pune Film Institute.

He then completed two years of study in music from the American Teachers’ School at Kodaikanal. He later passed the sixth grade on piano from Trinity College of Music, London.He entered the Malayalam film field through K G George’s Mannu. He later became assistant director of G Aravindan and co-wrote the screenplays for films Thampu, Kummatti and Esthappan with Aravindan.

Isaac also acted in Kannada and Hindi films. He won the National Award in 2010 for his background music for Adaminte Makan Abu directed by Salim Ahamed. Isaac who composed background music for many films including Kuttisrank, Margam, Sancharam and Punyam Aham, won the state award four times. Isaac is the son of former MP George Thomas Kottukappally. Chithra is his wife.