PM Modi to unveil power, urban projects for Kerala on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects in power and urban sectors in Kerala on Friday via video conferencing.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects in power and urban sectors in Kerala on Friday via video conferencing.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with union minister of state for power and new & renewable energy Raj Kumar Singh and minister of state for housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present on the occasion. 

The projects are: Pugalur-Thrissur Power Transmission Project, Kasaragod Solar Power Project, Integrated Command and Control Centre, Smart Roads Project and Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara.

Thrust on overall development

Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project
The 320kv Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)-Thrissur power transmission project is a high voltage direct current (HVDC) project. Costing I5,070 cr, it will facilitate transfer of 2,000 MW power from the western region

Kasaragod solar power project
The 50 MW Kasaragod solar power project has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission. Set up over 250 acres of land spread across Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar villages of Kasaragod district, it has been built with Centre’s investment of around I280 crore, the release said.

Integrated Command and Control Centre
The Integrated Command and Control Centre in Thiruvananthapuram is projected to be built at a cost of I94 crore. It is being set up to host Smart Solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and will act as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action.

Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara
The 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara is built under the AMRUT Mission. “It will boost supply of drinking water to people of T’Puram and help avoid water supply disruption in the event of maintenance work in the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara,” the release added.

Smart Roads Project
PM will lay the foundation stone of Smart Roads Project in Thiruvananthapuram. The I427 crore- project envisages converting 37km of roads to smart roads by bringing all overhead utilities underneath and undertaking road and junction development.

Comments

