STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sobha’s presence in PSC job aspirants’ stir lands BJP in a fix

However, the state leadership allegedly dissuaded both the women and youth wings from taking out the march, lest it would be seen as an open support to Sobha.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran during her 48-hour fast in front of the Secretariat in support of the stir by PSC job aspirants on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran undergoing a 48-hour fast in support of the agitation by job aspirants figuring in the PSC rank lists in the state capital and the party state leadership’s cold response to it has once again exposed the simmering factional issues in the state unit that are far from being resolved.Sobha’s sudden appearance at the protest venue has made the BJP state leadership go on the backfoot in terms of its support to the agitating PSC job aspirants. It is reliably learnt that the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha had initially planned separate protest marches to the Secretariat on Thursday. 

However, the state leadership allegedly dissuaded both the women and youth wings from taking out the march, lest it would be seen as an open support to Sobha. Neither did any leaders from the party’s Thiruvananthapuram district unit visit Sobha to extend their support to her fast.

“The central leadership has already given clear instructions that the party should go ahead unitedly before the assembly election. Unfortunately, what we see now is the party shying away from taking up important causes due to factionalism,” said a BJP core group member. 

Meanwhile, the BJP state leadership is in a fix. If it backs the agitation of PSC job aspirants while Sobha is staging fast, it would be seen as an indirect endorsement of the woman leader as the party’s mascot in the protest. If the party keeps away from the PSC agitation for too long, it would risk giving the issue entirely on a platter to the UDF.

Meanwhile, political observers feel that the BJP’s reluctance in taking up the PSC rank holders’ cause for the time being, due to the Sobha factor, would cost it politically. The UDF has already taken a lead position on the issue with a strong protest by KSU on Thursday that drew a lot of public attention.

Sobha not to contest 
Scotching speculation that she had returned to active politics to contest the upcoming assembly election, Sobha Surendran said she had already informed the party’s state and central leaderships that she will not be in the fray. The woman leader was reportedly peeved at the state unit allegedly spreading the word that Sobha’s protest was with a clear eye on an assembly seat.

Meanwhile BJP state president K Surendran evaded a direct response to Sobha’s statement. “The party’s central parliamentary board is the final authority on candidature in assembly poll,” Surendran said in Kozhikode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sobha Surendran BJP PSC job aspirants Protest Kerala elections
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp