STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Travel to past via 1 lakh digitised docments at Cheraman museum

Visitors to Cheraman museum can view these documents through a kiosk.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cheraman Juma Masjid situated on Paravur- Kodungallur Road in Thrissur was built by Malik Ibn Dinar in 629 AD. 

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Muziris Heritage Project (MHP) has digitised over one lakh documents pertaining to the history of Islam in Kerala as part of the Cheraman Islamic History Museum set up on the premises of the Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur, the first mosque in the country. MHP managing director P M Nowshad said collective effort ensured that several historical documents could be collected, digitised and preserved for future generations.

“We have an Islamic Museum at Cheraman mosque and MHP contributed by preserving documents that shed light on the history of Kerala. Over one lakh documents were indexed, preserved and digitised. We are planning to provide researchers online access to these historical treasures on demand once the MHP board approves it,” he said. 

Visitors to Cheraman museum can view these documents through a kiosk. A web-based automated catalogue has already been prepared for the paper, audio, video and sound collections of the digital archives with abstract and index of items in the collection. The traced documents are mainly in four languages -- Arabic, Persian, Arabic-Malayalam and Malayalam.The digitised documents are mainly related to trans-regional trade and the cultural and religious activities of Muslims of Kerala.

Cheraman museum’s documents tell tales of Arab maritime trade & travel

These were sourced  mostly from archives, mosque libraries and private collections from across the state. Since the Kerala coast had trade links with Arab nations, the documents also provide details of maritime trade, travel, trans-regional networks of traders and scholars and technology transfer. Besides, they give an insight into exchange of cultures and settlements of Arab diaspora on the south-western coast of India. 

“We have also made audio-visual documentation of Muslim cuisine, Islamic architecture, attire, Muslim art forms, rituals, customs and life cycle events. There are also rare photographs of early migrants from  Malabar to the Gulf countries and Ceylon (present-day Sri Lanka). The project has done an audio documentation of the old Mappila Pattu. We are planning to make an official launch of the digital archives after consulting the government,” Nowshad added.

MHP is also on a similar drive to collect, digitise and conserve documents related to Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala. “The Kodungallur Temple Museum will be a treasure trove of information on temple rituals and art forms of the state  for researchers. Work on it is under way. Similarly, we will be having a Christian Lifestyle Museum which will shine the torch on the first Christian community, Christian rituals and arts,” he said.

MHP has finished the work on eight museums including those at synagogues in North Paravoor and Chendamangalam. Kerala Lifestyle Museum was set up at Paliam Nalukettu. Muziris sites in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are historical conglomeration of multi-religious culture. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheraman Juma Masjid Kodungallur
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp