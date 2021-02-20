Church magazine urges govt to end stir

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese in its upcoming editorial, calls for an immediate intervention by the government in finding a solution to end the protests by job aspirants. The editorial, which was uploaded on its website, urges the chief minister to search for the politics of the protest rather than the politics of the protesters.

“The corruption-free image of the Left government was ruined earlier when a minister had to stay away for a while due to the row over the appointment of a relative and another minister was a topic of media discussion over the same issue,” says the editorial, which is set to be published on Wednesday.

“The CM should look for the politics of the protest, not the politics of the protesters. Otherwise, one cannot be blamed if one suspects that there is a similarity between the right-wing Central government led by Narendra Modi, which searches for urban Naxals among agitating farmers, and the state government,” it said.