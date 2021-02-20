CPM asks govt to shed stubborn stand, hold talks with protesters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government is finally getting ready for a climbdown after its sustained belligerent posturing against the agitation by job aspirants figuring in the PSC rank lists. Observing that the UDF has been reaping political gains out of the government’s stubborn stance, the party directed the government to hold talks with the protesting job aspirants. On Friday, the protesters met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who assured them that he would take up the matter with the state government.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership termed the CPM move “insincere”, with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran stating that the ruling party has changed its stance after realising that the public sentiment is against it.The CPM secretariat on Friday — attended by senior leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — observed that the UDF has been unleashing politically motivated agitation against the government and that urgent measures must be taken to curtail the same.

The party directed the chief minister to initiate minister-level discussions without delay. The CPM observed that the government should take steps to convince the agitators about the government’s stance so as to stop the Opposition from using it as a political weapon against it.

The violence in front of the Secretariat is part of this move, said the party. “Both the CPM and government have an open approach in the matter. There’s a section of protesters who wants to make political gains and keep the issue alive till Rahul Gandhi arrives in the capital for culmination of Ramesh Chennithala’s yatra,” said a CPM leader.

Doors open for talks with protesters: Jayarajan

“A section of protestors is attempting to create confusion among the masses and that needs to be prevented. However, there’s another section of genuine candidates who want the government to address the issue. The party feels the government should hold talks with this section of protestors and convince them about the government’s stance,” said a senior CPM leader.

The government has been maintaining that the job aspirants should come forward for discussions. The CPM said the government’s stance — that no talks will be held — will make the job aspirants turn hostile.

The government should communicate to them about the steps it had taken. The government will depute a couple of ministers to hold discussions.

“The government has been keeping its doors open for candidates. They can come forward for discussions any time,” said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. The PSC Rank Holders Association welcomed the CPM directive to hold talks with the protestors.

CM Meets Governor

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met the governor at the Raj Bhavan late on Friday, in what was officially termed as a routine courtesy call. However, sources said the PSC job aspirants’ stir also figured in their discussions.