Lookout notice against bank staffer who swindled crores from Canara Bank

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have issued a lookout notice against Vijeesh Varghese, an ex-Navy man, who swindled several crores from a Canara Bank branch in Pathanamthitta where he had been employed as a clerk since June 2019. Officers said an alert has been sounded at all airports and seaports to prevent the accused from fleeing the country.

“Along with his wife and children, Vijeesh Varghese has been on the run since February 11. We have sounded a nationwide alert,” said an officer. Meanwhile, police are awaiting an audit report from Canara Bank which has launched an internal probe. According to the preliminary probe, the accused was in charge of handling fixed deposits at the bank.