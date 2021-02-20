Kerala’s first woman football coach Fousiya passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fousiya Mampatta, the first woman football coach from the state, passed away in Kozhikode on Friday. She was 52. Hailing from Vellimadu-kunnu here, Fousiya who had been undergoing treatment for cancer was working as the Kerala State Sports Council coach at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu. Fousiya caught the attention of the country after her astounding performance in the National Games though the Kerala team lost the final 1-0. After the games, Fousiya was hailed as the ambassador of women’s football in the state.

The state team which came third in the Senior Women’s National Championship held in Manipur in 2005 was headed by Fousiya. She was also the assistant coach of the Kerala team when they were the runners-up in the national championship held in Odisha in 2006.Members of the girl team from the Nadakkavu school still thank her for the coaching that helped them lift the Subroto Cup in 2014-15.

In 2007, Fousiya formed Kozhikode Women’s Football Club which moulded several national and international players from here. The same year, she became the Calicut University women football team coach. She was also the MG University women football team assistant coach in 2017. Besides her achievements in football, Fousiya was the state champion in weightlifting and had won a bronze medal in the South India Championship but her love for football always remained with her even when she tried her luck in other sports. She was also a champion in several judo competitions in and around the country and a member of the state handball team. Fousiya who was known as an all- rounder had also showcased her skills in the state hockey and volleyball teams.

It was in 2003 Fousiya was handed over the responsibility of the football team at the Nadakkavu school and later she was appointed the Kozhikode district team coach.Fousiya’s parents hail from Tirur in Malappuram district but later shifted to Kozhikode after she was appointed a coach by the District Sports Council. She got married in 1996 but her husband abandoned her after she had a miscarriage.