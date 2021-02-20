STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala’s first woman football coach Fousiya passes away

Fousiya Mampatta, the first woman football coach from the state, passed away in Kozhikode on Friday.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Fousiya Mampatta

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fousiya Mampatta, the first woman football coach from the state, passed away in Kozhikode on Friday. She was 52. Hailing from Vellimadu-kunnu here, Fousiya who had been undergoing treatment for cancer was working as the Kerala State Sports Council coach at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu. Fousiya caught the attention of the country after her astounding performance in the National Games though the Kerala team lost the final 1-0. After the games, Fousiya was hailed as the ambassador of women’s football in the state. 

The state team which came third in the Senior Women’s National Championship held in Manipur in 2005 was headed by Fousiya. She was also the assistant coach of the Kerala team when they were the runners-up in the national championship held in Odisha in 2006.Members of the girl team from the Nadakkavu school still thank her for the coaching that helped them lift the Subroto Cup in 2014-15. 

In 2007, Fousiya formed Kozhikode Women’s Football Club which moulded several national and international players from here. The same year, she became the Calicut University women football team coach. She was also the MG University women football team assistant coach in 2017. Besides her achievements in football, Fousiya was the state champion in weightlifting and had won a bronze medal in the South India Championship but her love for football always remained with her even when she tried her luck in other sports. She was also a champion in several judo competitions in and around the country and a member of the state handball team. Fousiya who was known as an all- rounder had also showcased her skills in the state hockey and volleyball teams. 

It was in 2003 Fousiya was handed over the responsibility of the football team at the Nadakkavu school and later she was appointed the Kozhikode district team coach.Fousiya’s parents hail from Tirur in Malappuram district but later shifted to Kozhikode after she was appointed a coach by the District Sports Council. She got married in 1996 but her husband abandoned her after she had a miscarriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fousiya Mampatta woman football coach Kerala
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp