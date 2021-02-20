Vocalist K Omanakutty chosen for coveted Swathi Sangeetha Puraskaram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Carnatic vocalist and academician Dr K Omanakutty has been chosen for the Swathi Sangeetha Puraskaram 2020, the state government’s highest honour for musicians. The SL Puram Sadanandan Drama Award 2020 will be conferred on playwright Ibrahim Vengara. The awards were announced by Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan. The Swathi award comprises certificate, citation and a purse of Rs 2 lakh.

The jury comprised R Harikrishnan, principal, Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Parassala Ravi, N Mini, head of the music department, Kannur University and Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary Rani George. The members of the jury said the award is in recognition to Dr Omanakutty’s contributions in popularising Swathi kritis and also for attracting the young generation to music.

She has proven her mettle as an academician and performer, they said. The SL Puram Sadanandan award comprises a certificate, citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Ibrahim Vengara has penned over 50 radio dramas and 25 other plays. His plays Ezhil Chovva and Upaharam were translated to 14 Indian languages.

Ibrahim Vengara’s autobiography had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. The jury comprised Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary K P Mohanan, Karivelloor Murali, Prof P Gangadharan, Priyanandanan as well as the cultural affairs principal secretary.