Governor's intervention in PSC job seekers’ stir a turning point: Sobha Surendran

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP senior leader Sobha Surendran, who underwent a 48-hour fast in solidarity with the agitating PSC job aspirants, also managed to get them an audience with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The governor giving a patient ear to the job seekers and promptly taking up the matter with the chief minister paved the way for talks between the government and the protesters. The New Indian Express spoke to Sobha about her support to the agitation and why she will not be in the fray in the upcoming assembly election.

Q: What prompted your sudden decision to undergo a two-day fast in support of the PSC job aspirants?

A: The job aspirants’ agitation is a burning issue in the state. I cannot sit with folded hands when I see the images of so many youngsters, including women, crawling on their knees under the blazing sun and undergoing so much suffering, with little children beside them. So, expressing solidarity with the strike was my moral responsibility.

Q: The agitating job aspirants were seen thanking you profusely after you facilitated a meeting with the governor. How crucial was that meeting?

A: For the protesters, getting an assurance from the highest constitutional office in the state was indeed a morale booster. The governor on his part intervened in the matter with utmost sincerity and it proved to be a turning point. I am humbled that I could be of help in bringing the government to the negotiating table.

Q: There were reports that the BJP did not support your decision to undergo a fast? Hadn’t you informed the party of your protest?

A: I had informed both the state and district units of the party about my fast. I believe this agitation did have my party’s support. Since the state president’s Vijay Yatra is round the corner, the party is busy making arrangements for it. So, I do not have any complaints that I was cold-shouldered.

Q: Is there a major rift between you and state president K Surendran?

A: There are no personal differences between me and the state president. He is embarking on his Vijay Yatra and has invited me to be a part of it. But in a democratic organisation, voicing opinions as well as differences of opinions is only natural. We are after all a family.

Q: What is the reason behind your decision not to contest the assembly election?

A: I am a candidate who has fought seven elections in five districts as directed by my party. I believe, this time, more women, prominent personalities and new faces should be given a chance. I believe my party will give the due representation to women and if I step aside, another eligible woman can enter the fray.

Q: Every political party harps about women representation but they rarely walk the talk?

A: Women have proven their mettle in local bodies where half of the seats are reserved for them. I am of the view that there should be reservation for women in legislatures and parliament as well.