Keeping blood in check, and life flowing

ERNAKULAM: Struck by the suffering of haemophilia patients, Dr N Vijaykumar set himself to the task of research and augmenting facilities to treat the disease. Now retired, he is as much a philanthropist as he is a doctor, reports Anuja Susan Varghese

Retired life, especially for those in government service, is a much-awaited end to hectic routine. Plans are carefully laid out for that second innings, with blissful days with family, catching up with friends and engaging in personal fulfilment topping the bucket list.Dr N Vijaykumar, paediatrician and former Medical Superintendent of Aluva Taluk Hospital, is among those treading a different path. Having retired in 2005, he is leading a busy yet fruitful life. Besides treating patients, lending financial assistance and helping people realise their dreams keep the 70-year-old engaged. All voluntary. And since 2014, he has been serving as the medical officer-in-charge of the Haemophilia Treatment Centre at the same hospital.

Dr Vijaykumar’s life took a turn for the better when he joined the Aluva Taluk Hospital in 1994 as a paediatrician. While attending to his first haemophilia patient, Mahin P S, a local resident, he was drawn to researching on haemophilia — an inherited bleeding disorder caused by the deficiency of Factor VIII (haemophilia A) or Factor IX (haemophilia B) in the blood, which is completely curable with the right treatment.

“Mahin’s and his brother Sajith’s cases had a huge impact on me. I managed to save Mahin. But his brother, also a haemophilia patient, died due to respiratory muscle paralysis. Their cases inspired me to study more about haemophilia, which was not researched by many back then,” Dr Vijaykumar said.

He learnt that haemophilia patients need not be left to suffer throughout their lives, or die, provided they are given correct treatment at the right time. “From then, I have devoted my life to treating such patients. But it is a sad fact that only 20-25 per cent of people living with this condition are getting adequate treatment,” he said.

Through his initiative, the Haemophilia Treatment Centre commenced functioning. The Regional Dialysis Centre, started in 2011, again thanks to his efforts, now operates 26 units. “Initially, the proposal for comprehensive therapy for haemophilia patients was not endorsed by the government. Later, with the support of many officials and local political leaders, it became a reality,” he recalled.

Aided by sponsorship from private partners, and the support of local self-government bodies, his team managed to obtain funds for many projects. “Over 1,14,000 dialyses have been completed so far. Patients here are assured lifelong treatment and all government support and benefits. Even costly medicines are made available at subsidised rates,” he said.

Dr Vijayakumar is known to go out of his way to help parents facing difficulties in securing treatment for their children. In addition to monetary support, he uses his standing in the medical community to find ways to arrange medicines from Karunya stores. His involvement has made lives easier for many a struggling patient. There are also instances when he has offered lifelines to patients whose parents found it difficult to pay admission fees in good colleges.

Praveen Kumar, whose five-year-old son is suffering from haemophilia, recalls the days of struggle and pain, when his son fell or injured himself. “The efforts of the doctor have given me the strength to fight this disease. For a common man, the treatment is expensive — medicines alone cost Rs 25,000 a month. All those who come under the Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme of the government get free treatment at the haemophilia centre,” said Praveen. Over 1,000 patients are seeking treatment at the centre.