Talks fail; PSC job aspirants want govt assurance in B&W, to continue stir

It was the first discussion initiated by the state government since protest began on Jan 26

Published: 21st February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor, MP, interacting with protesting job aspirants in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuramon Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After  the talks with the government representatives failed on Saturday, the job aspirants figuring in the PSC ranklist decided to continue their protest saying they have not got any assurance in writing. Home Secretary T K Jose and ADGP (headquarters) Manoj Abraham held talks with the representatives of the aspirants in the rank lists for last grade servant and civil police officer.It was the first discussion initiated by the state government with the protesters.

“The two officers informed us that they would try to come up with a favourable order. We told them about our grievances and they have promised to address them. We’re happy with the talks but we will continue with our peaceful protest until we get an assurance in the form of a government order. It is not that we don’t trust the state government but we want the government to give it in writing,” said Laya Rajesh, a protesters’ representative.

The demands include appointment of more aspirants in last grade category in various universities, creation of more vacancies in higher secondary schools and reducing night watchman duty hours to eight which will in turn help create more vacancies.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who visited the Youth Congress protest venue along with MP Shashi Tharoor, urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hold direct talks with the protesters. He said the PSC’s decision to modernise the commission will only affect lakhs of job aspirants.

Youth Congress leaders MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan, who have been holding an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat for nearly a week, asked whether the state government was run by officials.
Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, who is expected to be fielded as a Congress candidate from either Balussery or Kunnathunadu, visited the venue and extended his support to the protesters.

YC workers write ‘PSC exam’ at protest venue
In yet another novel form of protest, the Youth Congress held a symbolic ‘PSC exam’ in front of the Secretariat. Nearly 40 activists attended the exam. Some of the questions asked were ‘Which DYFI leader’s wife got a job at Kalady University?’, ‘Which is the food item received coinciding with gold smuggling?’ ‘What is the name of the renaissance heroine?’ ‘What is the reason behind the exodus of Bengalis to Kerala?’ and ‘In which district’s high-tech classroom did a student die of snake bite?’

Novel agitation held
In yet another novel form of protest, the Youth Congress held a symbolic 'PSC exam' in front of the Secretariat. Nearly 40 activists attended the exam

Protesters’ demands
The demands include appointment of more aspirants in last grade category in various universities, creation of more vacancies in higher secondary schools and reducing night watchman duty hours to eight which will in turn help create more vacancies.

