To avoid detention in Delhi, UK returnees demand quick LFD tests before boarding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being dealt a blow due to the suspension of Vande Bharat Mission direct flights to Kochi, expatriates from the state in UK are facing another hardship. Adding to their woes now is the detention of expatriate passengers at Delhi airport if any co-passenger is tested positive for Covid during transit to Kerala.



Currently passengers from the UK are required to have RT-PCR test on landing at Delhi airport which costs Rs 3,400 per person.

This despite obtaining Covid negative RT-PCR test certificate from the UK costing 120 pounds (around Rs 12,000), at least 72 hours before departure. According to expatriates in the UK, if any passenger is found Covid positive at Delhi airport on arrival, passengers who were seated three rows ahead, three rows behind and three rows beside in the aircraft will also have to undergo quarantine. The expats will have to spend at least Rs 1 lakh each for quarantine in a private facility, they point out.

The Union of UK Malayalee Associations (UUKMA) has written to Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan demanding that all passengers who arrive at London airport for travel to India should be subjected to an LFD COVID test, which gives a result in less than half an hour. Only those tested negative should be allowed to board.

“This will help infected passengers cancel their ticket and go for isolation before the start of journey. This will spare the rest of the passengers the trouble of compulsory quarantine in Delhi,” said Eby Sebastian, vice-president, UUKMA. The present testing requires an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to travel and another after reaching Delhi. It is pointed out that 72 hours is a good gap to contract and spread the infection. Only a spot LFD Covid test at the airport before boarding can ensure that no positive person enters the aircraft, UUKMA office-bearers pointed out.

The UK expatriates also demanded immediate resumption of direct flight service between the UK and Kochi. As long as the present system continues, adequate facilities should be provided to passengers, they demanded. Passengers waiting for their connection flights to Kerala are not provided rooms, recliners or food even 18 hours after arrival from London.“It’s the responsibility of the airport authority and the airline to at least ensure that at least the basic resources like recliners and food is given to those who are in transit,” Eby said.