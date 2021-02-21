STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tribal literacy exams begin in Attappadi

The programme in Agali panchayat was inaugurated in Mele Agali settlement by the panchayat president Ambika Lakshmanan.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Pallur hamlet at Attappadi write examinations under the special tribal literacy continuing education scheme on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The examinations under the special tribal literacy continuing education scheme in Attappadi, being conducted by the State Literacy Mission, began in various tribal settlements on Saturday. The three-day examinations will conclude on Monday evening. A total of 2,347 persons from 171 settlements in the three panchayats of Agali, Pudur and Sholayur in Attappadi are writing the examinations. The largest number of persons writing the examinations is in Pudur panchayat. There are 1,011 persons writing their examinations in 47 hamlets of Pudur panchayat, 866 persons in Agali panchayat and 470 in Sholayur panchayat.

The programme in Agali panchayat was inaugurated in Mele Agali settlement by the panchayat president Ambika Lakshmanan.The programme in Pudur panchayat was inaugurated by president Jyothi Anil Kumar at Elachivazhi  community hall. The function of Sholayur panchayat was inaugurated by the president Ramamoorthy and in Vayalur, it was opened by district panchayat standing committee chairman P C Neethu.

M Mohammed Basheer, assistant project co-ordinator of the district literacy mission, said that in places where exams could not be conducted on Saturday, they will be held in the remaining two days.
He said the literacy programme in Attappadi began in 2009. Originally it was planned to declare Attappadi as ‘Fully Adivasi literate’ on April 18, 2020.

It was planned to conduct an exam in the first week of March 2020 and for those who fail it was to be conducted again in the third week of March 2020.Subsequently, the declaration of full literacy was to be done on April 18, 2020, by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.However, with the Covid outbreak, all plans went awry. Later, a survey was conducted to see if online teaching and examinations could be conducted. But it was dropped after it was found that there was no connectivity in some hamlets and also some did not have smartphones.

The examinations were of three parts. One was on questions for which answers had to be written. Secondly oral questions were to be asked and finally mathematics fundamentals were to be asked.Mohammed Basheer said that basically it was to empower the Adivasis to write their names, write withdrawal slips in banks and to compute figures for their day-to-day needs. At the state level, the special tribal literacy continuing education programme is being conducted only in Attappadi and Wayanad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attappadi tribal literacy Tribals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp