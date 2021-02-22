As elections are nearing, LDF, UDF fooling Kerala people over Sabarimala: BJP chief K Surendran

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: BJP state president K Surendran on Monday accused the LDF government of helping two women enter the Sabarimala shrine after a senior CPI leader called it a 'mistake'. "Such statements are being made as the elections are fast approaching," Surendran said in Kasaragod.

On Sunday, C Divakaran told a Malayalam news channel that facilitating the entry of Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini into Sabarimala was a mistake as the government was "implementing the Supreme Court order."

The state BJP chief asked if CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran and LDF government held the same view as Divakaran.

He also mocked Oommen Chandy for saying the UDF would bring in a law to maintain the status quo at Sabarimala. "During the agitation, there was only one leader who maintained a criminal silence and it was Oommen Chandy. Now he is saying the UDF will bring in a law to fool people," said Surendran. The only thing Chandy had then said was to ask Sangh Parivar to stop the violence, said the BJP leader.

On the rise in fuel price, Surendran said including petroleum products in GST would bring down the price. "But people like (finance minister) Thomas Issac is against it," he said.