LDF seat-sharing talks inconclusive, Jose K Mani hopeful

However, LDF has said that eight seats can be given to them combined, while it would be four and three seats, respectively, should the two parties opt to contest separately. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF constituents met at the AKG Centre here on Sunday to decide on seat sharing for the assembly elections. But the talks were “inconclusive”, sources said. The Left front decided to meet again as “no solution could be arrived at” after Jose K Mani and the NCP stuck to their demands of 15 and four seats, respectively. 

Though Jose faction of the KC(M) sought the 15 seats it contested last time, LDF offered 10. The discussion was primarily about the constituencies to be given to the Jose faction, sources said. NCP has demanded four seats it contested last time, but the discussion centred around two seats. The front has asked the party to make some compromises in the event of entry of new parties joining LDF. CPM and CPI have also shown willingness to cede some ground to accommodate Jose. 

LJD and JD (S) have sought seven and five seats, respectively. However, LDF has said that eight seats can be given to them combined, while it would be four and three seats, respectively, should the two parties opt to contest separately. 

The Democratic Kerala Congress, KC (B), INL, RSP-Leninist, and Congress (S) were offered one seat each, while it is not clear if the Kerala Congress (Scariah Thomas) would be given the seat it contested last time. 

Later, Jose K Mani told reporters, “The party has a traditional base in the state and it has expanded its footprints beyond its strongholds in recent years. We have apprised the LDF of the constituencies where we have considerable clout and asked the front to consider this while allocating seats to constituents. We are hopeful of a favourable deal in the seat-sharing process,” he said.

All about compromise
NCP leaders said LDF has asked the party to make some compromises in seats. They, however, evaded questions on whether the party would be given the Pala seat. After preliminary talks, CPM and CPI appear to have decided to give up four and two seats, respectively, that they contested last time in order to complete the seat-sharing exercise

