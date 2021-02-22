STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offer unconditional love to the neglected, faithful told

Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos delivered the introductory address. 
 

Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan delivering the message on the concluding day of the 126th Maramon Convention on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan has urged the faithful to offer unconditional love and help to the neglected and marginalised sections of society.  Delivering the message on the concluding day of the 126th Maramon Convention on Sunday, the metropolitan said the abandoned, marginalised and neglected people need help from compassionate people. 

Nowadays, people with compassion and dedication are a minority, he said. He said the Covid-19 restrictions, including quarantine, isolation and social distancing, should be taken positively by strengthening family tie-ups. 

“The pandemic situation should be used for introspection among members of families to mend strained relations and to strengthen the family bond. We need to take advantage of the disadvantages of the pandemic by spending time with the elderly and children and socialising with them,” the metropolitan said. 

He expressed concern over the trend of sending elderly people to old age homes. “Instead of sending them to the hands of others, the aged and the elderly should be taken care of at homes for the blessings of god,” he said.Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos delivered the introductory address. CSI Bishop Reuben Mark of Hyderabad delivered the discourse.

Episcopas of the Church Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timothios, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios and Thomas Mar Theethos, Church secretary Rev K G Joseph, clergy secretary Rev Thomas C Alexander, lay secretary P P Achenkunju, treasurer Anil Maramon, Anto Antony, MP, AICC observer Ivan D’Souza, Raju Abraham, MLA, former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and UDF district chairman Victor T Thomas were present.

