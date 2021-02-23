Court stays arrest warrant against Saritha Nair

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday ordered that the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by JFCM Court, Kozhikode, against Saritha Nair, an accused in the solar case, should be kept in abeyance for two weeks.

Though a plea seeking to exempt personal appearance was filed, the magistrate dismissed it and issued the non-bailable warrant, submitted Saritha’s counsel. The HC granted the petitioner permission to surrender before the magistrate court and move a bail plea. The court said the magistrate should consider the plea on the date of surrender.