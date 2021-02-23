STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Except Centre, whole world can see hardships of farmers: Rahul Gandhi

MP urges CM’s intervention in the Ecologically Sensitive Zone issue which will pose difficulties to farmers in Wayanad

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:43 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: After leading a tractor rally in solidarity with farmers at Muttil near Kalpetta on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to allow the country’s agrarian sector to be owned and controlled by two or three of his friends.“The three farm bills were drafted for this. The entire world can see the difficulties faced by Indian farmers. But the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers.

We have pop stars commenting on farmers’ protest but Indian government is not interested,” Rahul alleged.The Wayanad MP also felt the BJP is not going to repeal the three controversial laws unless they are forced and that there is a reason for it. “The reason is that these laws are designed to destroy the agriculture system in India and give it to Modi’s friends,” he said.

Rahul called upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene in the Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) issue, which would bring trouble to the farmers of Wayanad if implemented. “The Centre is saying that the draft ESZ notification was issued as per the recommendation of the state government.

Hence, the state should intervene to solve it,” he said.The farmers of Wayanad allege that their livelihood and property will be affected as it comes under the Ecologically Sensitive Zonenotification issued around the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS). 

Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor for three kilometres to Muttil and the Congress leader was accompanied by seven other tractors. Later, he inaugurated a Kudumbashree workers’ event at Poothadi, bus distribution programme at Infant Jesus School, Kenichira, and unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi bust at St Joseph’s School, Meppadi, before proceeding to Malappuram. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, I C Balakrishnan, MLA, and other Congress leaders accompanied him.

