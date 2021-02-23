Former MLA B Raghavan passes away at 69 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: CPM leader and former representative of the Neduvathoor constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly B Raghavan passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday.

The leader was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Raghavan's demise.

Raghavan was admitted to the Medical College hospital, Parippally, along with his family members two weeks ago after they were infected by the virus.

His condition worsened after contracting pneumonia and he had to be shifted to GMC at Thiruvananthapuram, said the hospital officials.

Even though Raghavan tested negative, his conditions remained serious, finally affecting his kidneys. He died at 4.45 am on Tuesday.

He was a CPM state committee member and the former state president of Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU).

He also served as the chairman of SCST Corporation.

His body will be cremated at his residential premises adhering to the COVID protocol. The Communist leader is survived by his wife Renuka and children Rakesh Raghavan and Rakhi Raghavan.