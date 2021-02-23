Kerala CM seeks PM Modi's urgent intervention over restrictions imposed on Karnataka border

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has approached the Prime Minister against Karnataka imposing restrictions on entry of people from the state. The restrictions were put in place in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to address the hardships faced by people while travelling to the neighbouring state. Pinarayi said the restrictions were against the Union government's instructions that no state should prevent inter-state travel.

Pinarayi pointed out that many people including students, patients going for medical treatment in addition to trucks carrying essential commodities are put to undue hardships at the state borders. Imposing restrictions on inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to the instruction of the government of India, he said.

The Karnataka government has decided to allow only those with a Covid negative RT-PCR certificate to enter the state. Following this, Kerala State Police Chief Loknath Behera took up the matter with his Karnataka counterpart. The Karnataka DO had assured that he would bring the issue before the Karnataka health authorities.