STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM seeks PM Modi's urgent intervention over restrictions imposed on Karnataka border

Pinarayi Vijayan said the restrictions were against the Union government's instructions that no state should prevent inter-state travel.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karanataka police stop vehicles at Thalappady on the border to inform travellers that Covid-negative certificate will be mandatory to enter the state from Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has approached the Prime Minister against Karnataka imposing restrictions on entry of people from the state. The restrictions were put in place in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.   

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to address the hardships faced by people while travelling to the neighbouring state. Pinarayi said the restrictions were against the Union government's instructions that no state should prevent inter-state travel.

Pinarayi pointed out that many people including students, patients going for medical treatment in addition to trucks carrying essential commodities are put to undue hardships at the state borders. Imposing restrictions on inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to the instruction of the government of India, he said.

The Karnataka government has decided to allow only those with a Covid negative RT-PCR certificate to enter the state. Following this, Kerala State Police Chief Loknath Behera took up the matter with his Karnataka counterpart. The Karnataka DO had assured that he would bring the issue before the Karnataka health authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Karnataka
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp