‘Love jihad’ non-existent but BJP uses it to hunt Muslims, says Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Monday said ‘Love jihad’ is non-existent and that is a creation of the Sangh Parivar. He said the usage ‘Love jihad’ is propagated to attack and hunt certain communities, especially Muslims. He was responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement on Sunday that the Kerala government encourages ‘Love jihad’.

“At the flagging off ceremony of BJP’s election rally, Adityanath declared his communal agenda. ‘Love jihad’ is a campaign tool created by the Sangh Parivar. Some BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh created laws against ‘Love jihad’. But Kerala is not a place to create such barbaric laws as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier clarified. Pinarayi also took a strong stand against implementing CAA in the state,” Vijayaraghavan said during a press conference.

Further, he said BJP leaders are not talking about the real issues of the people. “The price of one litre of petrol has crossed `100 in the country. Unemployment rate is also at an all-time high. Yet the BJP government talks about ‘Love jihad’,” the CPM state secretary said.