STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi reaches out to Christians ahead of Kerala polls, says 'atmosphere of fear' prevalent in India

The Congress leader hailed the service of the church in various sectors, including education and health.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala ahead of the coming assembly polls, hailing their service in many sectors.

He alleged that there was 'an atmosphere of fear' in the country, but did not elaborate.

"The atmosphere of the country is one of fear. But no one can take away the tremendous work that you have done", Gandhi said after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at St Joseph's Schoo at Meppadi in his constituency here.

The Congress leader hailed the service of the church in various sectors, including education and health.

He said he was confident that the church would continue to do this work and transform the lives of youngsters.

His statement hailing the service of the Christians came amid a bid by the BJP to attract the votes of the community, who traditionally align with the Congress in Kerala.

The Wayanad MP is on two-day visit to his constituency in Kerala.

Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi had recently interacted with three Cardinals of the Catholic Church on various issues being faced by the Christian community in the country.

After meeting the prime minister at his office in New Delhi on January 12, the Cardinals had described the talks as "very positive and friendly" and added "there is no enmity between the government and Christian community."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Polls
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp