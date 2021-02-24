STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Court adjourns order on Dileep’s bail cancellation

The court was approached by the prosecution claiming that Dileep influenced the witnesses violating bail conditions. 

Published: 24th February 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the order on the petition filed by the prosecution seeking to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the actor abduction case.

The court, which had posted the petition for order on Tuesday last week, decided against pronouncing the order on the day. The court also did not state when it would issue the order. The prosecution expects it to happen in the next two days. The court was approached by the prosecution claiming that Dileep influenced the witnesses violating bail conditions. 

