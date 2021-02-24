STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deep-sea fishing: KCBC wants all measures revoked

If the project is materialised, it would affect the lives of the residents of coastal areas.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:17 AM

Fishing Boats

File photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing strong dissent against the government’s move to sign an MoU with a US firm on deep-sea fishing, the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) has demanded the state to withdraw all the steps initiated for this project since 2018. The controversial agreement between Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and US-based EMCC to build 400 trawlers and five mother ships were cancelled following protests.

“The fishermen community fears that the company would implement the project in some other way. If the project is materialised, it would affect the lives of the residents of coastal areas. Though the project is known as deep-sea fishing, it is really happening near the shore. Launching of more trawlers will affect the ecosystem. Hence, the government should initiate necessary action to alleviate the fear of the coastal residents,” said a press release issued by Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, official spokesperson of KCBC.

