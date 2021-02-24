STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold ‘carrier’ abduction: Customs begins probe

Bindhu had apparently failed to turn the smuggled contraband over to the gang after she flew in from Dubai on February 19 leading to her kidnap.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:00 AM

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A customs team from Kochi on Tuesday started investigation into the incident in which Bindhu, 34, an alleged woman gold ‘carrier’ employed by a Koduvally-based smuggling gang, was abducted from her house at Mannar here early on Monday. The team headed by an officer of superintendent-rank arrived at the residence of Bindhu, wife of Binoy of Kuruttikattu in Mannar,  on Tuesday afternoon.  The officers also examined the case diary at the Mannar police station.

Bindhu had apparently failed to turn the smuggled contraband over to the gang after she flew in from Dubai on February 19 leading to her kidnap. A case was also registered against her for smuggling and she was released on bail, police said. 

Additionally, Mannar police arrested Peter, 34, hailing from the region over his alleged role in helping the gang identify Bindhu and locate her residence. According to the police, Bindhu is a carrier of the gang and had smuggled 1.5kg of gold from Dubai. However, she slipped away from the airport without handing over the consignment to the gang. The woman had reached Dubai on a visiting visa from Qatar over a month ago where she was employed.

TAGS
gold smuggling Customs
