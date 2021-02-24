Kerala Cabinet to create 400 new posts amid rank holders protests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid indefinite protests by PSC rank holders, the Kerala cabinet has decided to create 400 new posts in various departments including police, education and Campco Limited.

The government has also decided to appoint 82 sportspersons. Medal-winning players of the 2015 National Games were among the protesters in front of the Secretariat.

With this, the medal winners called off their 45 day-long protests.

The cabinet has also decided to form a new battalion in the Kerala Police - KAP 6 - which will see 135 new posts being created.

With the new decisions, the government was able to address the grievances raised by the Civil Police Officer rank holders to some extent. However, their primary demand for reviving the lapsed civil police officer rank list has not been fulfilled yet.

The cabinet has also approved a new welfare scheme for IT employees along with a move to restructuring the salary scale of various university employees.

Meanwhile, the Last Grade Servants rank holders, who are on the third day of indefinite fast, expressed apprehensions about lack of clarity on the cabinet decisions. Laya Rajesh of LGS rank holders told The New Indian Express that there is uncertainty on the nature of the 400 new posts to be created.