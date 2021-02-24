STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishermen in Kerala; ventures into sea

Rahul Gandhi, who had been touring the state for the last two days, also ventured into sea with the fisherfolks in their boat.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishermen in Kolla. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

KOLLAM: Seeking to reach out to the fishing community in poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with the fishermen at Thangassery beach in the district.

After beginning his journey from Vadi beach here by 4.30 am, he spent nearly an hour with them before reaching the venue of interaction.

He also cast the net and engaged in fishing along with them.

Clad in blue t-shirt and khaki trousers, the Congress leader could be seen waving hands to the onlookers from the boat while reaching back to the shores.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and T N Prathapan M P, also chairman of National Fishermen Congress, also accompanied him during his sea journey.

During the interaction, Gandhi said he always wanted to experience the life of fishermen.

"Early this morning, I went to sea with my brothers. From the moment the boat went and came back, they took the entire risk...their entire labour. They sought to the sea, buy the net and somebody else gets the profit," Gandhi said.

"We tried to fish but got only one. Even with this investment, the net came back empty. This was my experience," he added.

Gandhi further said he would strive to have a separate ministry for fisheries at the Centre.

"So that the issues of fishing community can be defended and protected," he said adding that the UDF leaders in the state would soon hold discussions with the fisherfolk to prepare a separate manifesto for them during the impending assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the LDF government apparently over the ongoing controversy related to the alleged deep sea fishing contract, the Congress leader said he would like to see what they were going to do with the trawlers.

"I am for competition...but not for unfair competition. So, there should be a level playing filed for everyone," he added.

Gandhi's interaction with the fishermen assumes significance as the Congress-led UDF has raised allegations against the Left government in the state over an alleged deep sea fishing contract with a US-based company.

In the wake of the controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the officials concerned to cancel the MoU between EMCC, the US-based firm and Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), a public sector undertaking and probe the circumstances under which it was signed.

