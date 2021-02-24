STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With polls nearing, Kerala govt to withdraw cases against Sabarimala and anti-CAA protesters

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala termed the government decision as wisdom that dawned late.

Published: 24th February 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala women entry

Members of the Manithi women group holding a protest at Pamba in December 2018. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cases registered against those who staged protests against women's entry in Sabarimala temple and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be withdrawn if not of a very serious nature. 

A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet that met here on Wednesday. 

The Nair Service Society (NSS) had earlier demanded that cases be withdrawn against those, including women and children, who participated in ‘naama japa’ protests when the agitation against women entry in Sabarimala was at its peak. 

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala termed the government decision as wisdom that dawned late. The Indian Union Muslim League which was at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests said the LDF government was left with no other choice, with election round the corner. 

BJP too welcomed the decision to withdraw the cases. The party had earlier pointed out that the job prospects of a large number of youths were adversely affected due to cases foisted against them by the government as part of curbing the protests. 


 

