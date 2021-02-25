Award-winning poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri who blended tradition with modernity dies at 81

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted poet, literary scholar and teacher Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died at his residence Sreevalli Illam at Thycaud on Thursday. He was 81.

He was known as the representative of a poetic culture that blended tradition with modernity. Even while dealing with modern themes, a spiritual aura prevailed in his works. Besides Malayalam, his poems embody the ancient Vedas, Sanskrit literature and European poetic traditions.

He won many honours including Padma Shri (2014), Ezhuthachan Award (2014), Vayalar Award (2010), Vallathol Award (2010), Odakkuzhal Award (1984), Kendra Sahitya Akademi Fellowship (1994), and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (1979).