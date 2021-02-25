Man mows down father-in-law, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 51-year-old man was arrested for fatally mowing down his father-in-law with a car and injuring his son over a family dispute, near Thattathumala on Tuesday.Kilimanoor police said the accused, Abdul Salam of Thumpamanthodi, had a strained relationship with his wife. There were issues between the couple over Salam’s properties and the matter is currently sub-judice.

The wife had recently moved Kottarakkara court after Salam transferred his property to his sister’s name. Tuesday’s incident happened when Salam’s 70-year-old father-in-law and his 10-year-old son accompanied the court officials to serve a notice on Salam’s sister, who was staying at Thattathumala. Police said the incident occurred when the court officials had gone inside the house to serve the notice. The boy is under treatment.