Second show in cinema halls may be back from March 1

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to give the green signal to the late-night show which forms a major chunk of movie collection, a source said.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of growing calls from various film bodies, the state government is likely to grant approval to resume second show in cinemas from March 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to give the green signal to the late-night show which forms a major chunk of movie collection, a source said.After remaining shut for months, the cinema halls in the state were allowed to reopen in January at 50 per cent capacity, but they were given permission to screen only three shows daily, between 9am and 9pm.

“Usually, families prefer the second show. Apart from fan shows for some hyped-up movies, there is a practice in Kerala to conduct early morning shows or even 9am shows. The Kerala Film Chamber, the apex body of film organisations in the state, has already requested the chief minister to consider its request to allow second show. We are hopeful of a positive response,” said Kerala Film Distributors’ Association president Siyad Koker.

The office-bearers of film bodies also said that though the government has announced a waiver on entertainment tax till March 31 this year, the producers and theatre owners will be able to derive the most benefit out of it only if they are able to get a good collection for the movies.“For that, we need big movies to be released. But the producers of such movies are hesitant because second show is not permitted,” added Koker.

The Priest, an eagerly-awaited movie with Mammootty in the lead, is unofficially scheduled for a March 4 release, but its distributors are waiting for the decision by the government on second show. If it is not allowed from March 1, its release is likely to be rescheduled.

