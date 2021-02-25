STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uncertainty clouds Rs 726 crore Chottanikkara temple town project

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Allegations raised against the devotee who offered to donate Rs 726 crore for the development of Chottanikkara into a temple town has landed the project under a cloud of uncertainty. Though Gaanasravan — a native of Chintamani in Karnataka — has promised to transfer Rs 250 crore for the first phase of the project once an MoU is signed, doubts have been raised about the genuineness of the offer.

Meanwhile, an advocate, who was involved in the initial round of talks for the project, has complained to the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran seeking an inquiry into the credentials of the devotee. She said the claims made by Gaanasravan are dubious and that he is involved in offering miracle relief to people. 

“We have received a complaint seeking an inquiry into the background of the devotee before allowing his involvement in the project. As he hasn’t shared details of the source of funding, we decided to get clarity about the genuineness of the offer. So we have handed over the complaint to the police. I have also directed CDB not to provide any facility to him until a decision is taken on implementing the project,” Kadakampally told TNIE.

CDB approached the government as allegations were raised that Gaanasravan was using the temple identity for personal benefits. “We are not against the offer to develop the temple. We sought the government’s help to get clarity on the genuineness of the investor as allegations were raised against him. If it is proved that he is genuine, we are ready to go ahead with the project,” said CDB president V Nandakumar.

Gaanasravan has informed CDB that his company Munnangi Infrastructure Ltd will be implementing the project. However, there is no record regarding the company with the Reserve Bank of India as it was formed in 2020.

Responding to the rumours that he is withdrawing from the project, Gaanasravan said he has no issue with CDB and will keep his word. “It is true that I am pained with the delay. I have been after this project for the past 14 months. I have informed the Ombudsman that I will furnish all details about the funding. The fund comes from the foreign arm of Swamiji Group of Companies. I have eight companies in India and Munnangi Infrastructure was formed particularly to implement the Chottanikkara project,” he said.

