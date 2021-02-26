STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi not a leader perched in ivory tower who preaches only on TV: Chennithala

Chennithala said the criticism levelled by the CM and CPM state secretariat against Rahul Gandhi for his involvement in the causes of fishermen and farmers was inappropriate and derogatory

Published: 26th February 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, MP, greets Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala at the valedictory function of Congress’ Aishwarya Kerala Yatra at Shanghumukham in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Rahul Gandhi, MP, greets Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala at the valedictory function of Congress’ Aishwarya Kerala Yatra at Shanghumukham in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not a leader perched in an ivory tower who appears only on television, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, he said the criticism levelled by the Chief Minister and CPM state secretariat against the Congress MP for his involvement in the causes of fishermen and farmers was inappropriate and derogatory. The CPM made such low remarks to propitiate its new friend BJP, he said.

The acts of Rahul Gandhi like riding a tractor in Wayanad in solidarity with the striking farmers in Delhi and venturing into the sea to protect the interest of fishermen have in fact provoked the CPM and Chief Minister, he said.

Though Pinarayi is not convinced about the role of Rahul Gandhi in the farmers' strike, his national leader Sitram Yechuri is well aware of the contribution of Rahul Gandhi in taking up the causes of farmers in the country.

The Chief Minister at one point of time went to the extent of saying that the Congress was behind the farmers' strike as part of his Modi Bhakti, claimed Chennithala, adding that he was expressing gratitude for the gold smuggling probe being undermined.

The Chief Minister now has no complaint against the central enforcement agencies and BJP state president K Surendaran is also silent on the gold smuggling, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kerala Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narendra Modi at BJP campaign meeting at Lawspet on Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN
NDA's aim is one and only one - welfare of Tamil Nadu: PM Modi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp