Railway police seize explosives from Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express at Kozhikode station

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A huge cache of explosives was seized from Kozhikode railway station here on Friday morning. During a routine examination, the Railway police seized 117 gelatine sticks and 350 detonators from under the seat of Chennai-Mangalore Super Express.

A woman passenger, a native of Chennai, was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the woman was on her way to Thalassery from Chennai. The interrogation is underway to check whether she has any connection with the seizure.

The explosives were found in the D1 compartment of the train. The police are also checking whether the explosives were brought to the state for quarry activities or other anti-social activities.