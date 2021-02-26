TN demands Covid negative certificate, test on border

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu is imposing restrictions on people travelling from Kerala, citing increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The Nilgiris collector has made Covid negative certificate/test mandatory at border checkposts. The TN health department, in a government order dated February 24, said that people travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra must spend seven days under home quarantine and monitor health for another seven days.

Nilgiris dist gets strict on border

If they develop symptoms such as fever, cold or breathlessness, they should report to a health facility.

“Nilgiris has started testing people from Kerala at all border checkposts. They are not permitting people without tests,” said Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

Nilgiris and Wayanad share borders at Pattavayal, Choladi, Cheeral and Thaloor. Cheeral ward member Krishankutty said: “People were allowed to cross the border on Thursday, but the Nilgiris district authorities said they would demand Covid negative certificate or ask travellers to undergo test at border from Friday.”

Karnataka has been insisting on RT-PCR negative certificate from travellers from Kerala to cross the border. On Thursday, officials from Karnataka reached Muthanga excise checkpost to inform that they would be enforcing the restrictions more stringently. People are allowed to enter Karnataka through the border checkposts only after a joint inspection by Karnataka’s police, revenue and health departments.