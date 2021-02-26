STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TN demands Covid negative certificate, test on border

After  Karnataka, Tamil Nadu is imposing restrictions on people travelling from Kerala, citing increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu is imposing restrictions on people travelling from Kerala, citing increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The Nilgiris collector has made Covid negative certificate/test mandatory at border checkposts. The TN health department, in a government order dated February 24, said that people travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra must spend seven days under home quarantine and monitor health for another seven days.  

Nilgiris dist gets strict on border

If they develop symptoms such as fever, cold or breathlessness, they should report to a health facility.
“Nilgiris has started testing people from Kerala at all border checkposts. They are not permitting people without tests,” said Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

Nilgiris and Wayanad share borders at Pattavayal, Choladi, Cheeral and Thaloor. Cheeral ward member Krishankutty said: “People were allowed to cross the border on Thursday, but the Nilgiris district authorities said they would demand Covid negative certificate or ask travellers to undergo test at border from Friday.”

Karnataka has been insisting on RT-PCR negative certificate from travellers from Kerala to cross the border. On Thursday, officials from Karnataka reached Muthanga excise checkpost to inform that they would be enforcing the restrictions more stringently. People are allowed to enter Karnataka through the border checkposts only after a joint inspection by Karnataka’s police, revenue and health departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narendra Modi at BJP campaign meeting at Lawspet on Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN
NDA's aim is one and only one - welfare of Tamil Nadu: PM Modi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp