STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt sidelines PSC in recruitment to higher secondary teacher posts

This was pointed out as a gross violation of the norm that posts once reported to the PSC cannot be tampered with by the government without cancelling it by following the due process. 

Published: 27th February 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Call it backdoor appointments of a different kind. Allegedly due to pressure from influential Left-affiliated school teachers’ associations, the LDF government has amended an earlier decision of recruiting through the state Public Service Commission (PSC) 25% of the Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSST) Junior posts from among eligible school teachers, lab assistants and ministerial staff. 

Instead, the recruitment would now be carried out by the Directorate of General Education based on seniority alone, throwing qualification of the candidates and transparency of the process to the winds. This has also paved the way for teachers close to the ruling dispensation getting the chance of entering the Higher Secondary sector without going through a fair recruitment process by the state PSC. 

It was in 2015 that the then UDF government decided to entrust with the state PSC the appointments to the 25% HSST Junior posts that are to be filled through the ‘by-transfer’ process. Accordingly, the posts were decided to be filled by the PSC from among teachers from High School, UP School or LP School sections and also from ministerial staff and lab assistants. 

However, on January 30 this year, the government came out with a strange order allowing the Director of General Education to fill the by-transfer vacancies of HSST Junior posts, sidelining the PSC. This was pointed out as a gross violation of the norm that posts once reported to the PSC cannot be tampered with by the government without cancelling it by following the due process. 

Based on the government order, the Higher Secondary Directorate recently came out with a notification inviting applications for these by-transfer posts pertaining to the period from January 1, 2016, to December 28, 2020. The by-transfer posts during this four-year period would add up to around 550 and the LDF Government would have a free hand in deciding the appointments from among school teachers and ministerial staff. 

“Academic urgency is cited as the reason for this strange arrangement. However, it is clear that the qualified candidates in the by-transfer category will be sidelined and political affiliation would be the yardstick. This would only lead to deterioration of the standards of the Higher Secondary sector,” said Anil M George, general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association. 

Meanwhile, the controversial by-transfer recruitment process has been legally challenged by a section of aggrieved teachers. The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) which looked into the complaints has ordered that such appointments would be subject to its final verdict on the bunch of petit ions filed by teachers. However, with the assembly election fast approaching, the government is learnt to have hastened the appointment process.

courting controversy 

In 2015, the then UDF government decided to entrust with the state PSC the appointments to the 25% HSST Junior posts
However, on January 30 this year, the government came out with a strange order allowing the Director of General Education to fill the by-transfer vacancies of HSST Junior posts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSC PSC job aspirants
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp