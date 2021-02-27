STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Walayar girls’ mother to tonsure her head

He said that the mother will tonsure her head at 11 am on Saturday.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of mother of the minor girls, who died under mysterious circumstances at Walayar, breaking down as she emerges from the meeting with CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mother of Walayar victims will tonsure her head on Saturday at the pandal where she had been sitting on a day-time satyagraha demanding action against the police officials who committed lapses in the probe, said Velayodi Venugopal, chairman of the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi.

He said that the mother had taken a stand that if the government did not initiate action against the police officials who committed lapses in the probe and who did not investigate the murder angle till the date of the notification of the election, she will tonsure her head and campaign throughout the state against the act of the LDF Government in protecting the officials.

He said that the mother will tonsure her head at 11 am on Saturday. Dalit Human Rights Movement (DHRM) leader Saleena Prakannam and writer Bindu Kamalan will also tonsure their heads to express solidarity with the mother.

Meanwhile, former public prosecutor Jalaja Madhavan who had been on an indefinite fast for the last seven days in solidarity with the mother was arrested and moved to the hospital after her health deteriorated.

Meanwhile KSU Malampuzha mandalam president Adarsh tonsured his head on Friday after standing upside down. The meeting held at the pandal was presided over by Velayodi Venugopal. V M Marsen, convener of the samithi and patron C R Neelakantan, also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walayar case sexual assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp