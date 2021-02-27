Walayar girls’ mother to tonsure her head

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mother of Walayar victims will tonsure her head on Saturday at the pandal where she had been sitting on a day-time satyagraha demanding action against the police officials who committed lapses in the probe, said Velayodi Venugopal, chairman of the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi.

He said that the mother had taken a stand that if the government did not initiate action against the police officials who committed lapses in the probe and who did not investigate the murder angle till the date of the notification of the election, she will tonsure her head and campaign throughout the state against the act of the LDF Government in protecting the officials.

He said that the mother will tonsure her head at 11 am on Saturday. Dalit Human Rights Movement (DHRM) leader Saleena Prakannam and writer Bindu Kamalan will also tonsure their heads to express solidarity with the mother.

Meanwhile, former public prosecutor Jalaja Madhavan who had been on an indefinite fast for the last seven days in solidarity with the mother was arrested and moved to the hospital after her health deteriorated.

Meanwhile KSU Malampuzha mandalam president Adarsh tonsured his head on Friday after standing upside down. The meeting held at the pandal was presided over by Velayodi Venugopal. V M Marsen, convener of the samithi and patron C R Neelakantan, also spoke.