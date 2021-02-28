Kerala's budget is a KIIFB budget, state is falling into a debt trap: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a scathing attack on CPM and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, questioned the Kerala Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) operations, which will lead the state into a debt trap.



Addressing BJP workers at the reception given to the 'Vijaya Yatra' led by BJP State president K Surendran at Tripunithura here, she said financial experts are wondering how can the Kerala government come up with such a weak budget.

"It is not a state Budget, but a KIIFB budget. It was mentioned that everything, every project will be managed under KIIFB. What is this organisation? Even the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has criticised KIIFB. If this is what they mean by budget making, then Kerala is falling into a debt trap," said the Finance Minister.



Sitharaman also said that under Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala has lost its name 'Gods Own Country'. "What is happening here? It is a cause of concern. Violence is rampant in Kerala. Kerala has turned into a 'fundamentalist's own country'. But the Government here is not worried. The Congress party is not worried. Both Congress and Left parties to appease the communal elements here," she alleged.



The union finance minister also said that in Kerala, consent is being given to organise a procession supporting the 1921 rebellion. "I do not know how the Government has permitted a procession in support of the 1921 rebellion, which was a Hindu genocide. The fundamentalists who attended the March also shouted slogans that were supposed to be used at the time of the genocide. It is shame on Pinarayi Government that they have given silent permission for all such activities here," Sitharaman said.



She also asked the voters of Kerala to bring the State back to the culture which it is known for. " let us bring back the rich cultural heritage which the State inherits from Adi Sankara, Ayyankali, Chattambi Swamikal, Sree Narayana Guru and Mannath Padmanabhan," she said.



Earlier, Surendran's Vijaya Yathra entered Ernakulam district on Sunday morning. It was accorded a warm reception at Muthakunnath at 9.30 am. after completing the reception meeting at North Paravur, Paravur and Tripunithura, the district tour was ended at the public meet held at Perumbavur before entering Idukki on Monday.

