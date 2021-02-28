Lakshadweep administration’s beef ban proposal triggers row in island

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lakshadweep administration’s move to bring in total beef ban in the islands has invited sharp criticism from political parties.The administration has brought out a draft bill that proposes to prohibit selling, buying, keeping or transporting beef or beef products in addition to ban on slaughter of cows, calves, bulls or bullocks in the island.

The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation 2021 mulls life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh as punishment for violators. The move has invoked sharp response from the islands which have more than 96 per cent Muslim population.The draft bill was placed in the public domain on February 25 seeking comments.

Section 8 of the draft bill proposes a total beef ban and gives authorised persons power to enter and inspect any premises to detect offence. If any person is found transporting beef, authorities can also impound the vehicle.

The draft bill proposes ban on slaughter of cattle and prohibits the slaughter of any other animal without certificate. The draft proposes imprisonment - not less than 10 years which may extend up to life imprisonment - and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh, which may go up to Rs 5 lakh.

However, slaughter certificate will not be given if authorities feel that an animal is useful for agricultural activities; or a male animal can be useful for breeding or a female animal can be useful for giving milk or bearing offspring.But these regulations will not be applicable to animals - other than cow, bull or bullock - being slaughtered for religious purposes. Also slaughter will be permitted only at specified places.

Under the new regulation, all these offences will be cognisable and non-bailable, the draft says.

The island administration has invited public comments on the draft, which can be sent before March 28, 2021.The move has invited sharp criticisms from various political parties in the island. The Lakshadweep Students Association, along with NCP and other parties, has come out against the draft bill. Even the BJP leadership in the island is not in favour of a beef ban.