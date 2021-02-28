'LDF for sure': Kerala's ruling party releases new tagline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF on Sunday released a new tagline for the assembly polls -- ‘Urappanu LDF’. According to a statement from the CPM Secretariat, the Malayalam phrase translates to ‘Yes, for sure it’s LDF’. The Left front also kick-started its election campaign with CPM state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan handing over a poster with the new tagline to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

New hoardings containing Malayalam and English taglines have also been put up across the state. The statement said the tagline has multi-dimensional meanings. First, it says yes, the LDF is certainly coming back to power. The second is that the LDF is a guarantee to the people for further prosperity. Third, the LDF is spinning its campaign around Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayaraghavan said the tagline was selected as the LDF is sure to be re-elected. Along with the tagline, the new hoardings have an image of Pinarayi and pictures of development and welfare projects initiated by the LDF government.

In the last elections, the LDF had the slogan ‘LDF will come, and everything will be alright’. This time, pre-poll surveys conducted by various agencies have predicted a successive term for LDF. There are a number of sub-taglines, which say the ‘LDF is a Guarantee’ - for development, growth, welfare, world-class education, world-class healthcare etc.

Nobody said Pala won’t be given to NCP, says state party chief

Kochi: Staking claim to the Pala assembly seat in the LDF despite the exit of legislator Mani C Kappan from the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president T P Peethambaran said on Sunday that nobody has said Pala will not be allocated to the NCP. “Only if LDF denies the seat would there be a need to think about another seat,” he told reporters after the party state executive meeting here. Peethambaran said the NCP has eligible persons to contest in every district.