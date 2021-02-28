STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'LDF for sure': Kerala's ruling party releases new tagline

It is also accompanied by sub taglines like Development is assured, healthcare is assured and welfare for sure.

Published: 28th February 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

(From right) Pinarayi Vijayan, A Vijayaragavan, KN Balagopal and TM Thomas Issac releasing the logo and catchphrase of LDF at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

(From right) Pinarayi Vijayan, A Vijayaragavan, KN Balagopal and TM Thomas Issac releasing the logo and catchphrase of LDF at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF on Sunday released a new tagline for the assembly polls -- ‘Urappanu LDF’. According to a statement from the CPM Secretariat, the Malayalam phrase translates to ‘Yes,  for sure it’s LDF’. The Left front also kick-started its election campaign with CPM state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan handing over a poster with the new tagline to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

New hoardings containing Malayalam and English taglines have also been put up across the state. The statement said the tagline has multi-dimensional meanings. First, it says yes, the LDF is certainly coming back to power. The second is that the LDF is a guarantee to the people for further prosperity. Third, the LDF is spinning its campaign around Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayaraghavan said the tagline was selected as the LDF is sure to be re-elected. Along with the tagline, the new hoardings have an image of Pinarayi and pictures of development and welfare projects initiated by the LDF government. 

In the last elections, the LDF had the slogan ‘LDF will come, and everything will be alright’. This time, pre-poll surveys conducted by various agencies have predicted a successive term for LDF.  There are a number of sub-taglines, which say the ‘LDF is a Guarantee’ - for development,  growth, welfare, world-class education, world-class healthcare etc.

Nobody said Pala won’t be given to NCP, says state party chief

Kochi: Staking claim to the Pala assembly seat in the LDF despite the exit of legislator Mani C Kappan from the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president T P Peethambaran said on Sunday that nobody has said Pala will not be allocated to the NCP. “Only if LDF denies the seat would there be a need to think about another seat,” he told reporters after the party state executive meeting here. Peethambaran said the NCP has eligible persons to contest in every district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF LDF for sure Kerala
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp