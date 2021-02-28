STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LGS rank holders call off strike after conciliatory talks with Kerala law minister

However, the Civil Police Officers PSC rank holders will be continuing their indefinite protest.

Published: 28th February 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

PSC Last Grade Servant rank list holders association leaders speaking to media in front of Secretariat.

PSC Last Grade Servant rank list holders association leaders speaking to media in front of Secretariat. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 34 days long indefinite protest as well as the seven days long hunger strike by the PSC Last Grade Servants rank holders has been called off. This comes after the representatives of LGS rank holders held talks with law minister A K Balan at Secretariat which saw him agreeing to regularize the working hours of night watchmen to 8 hours.

This way, more appointments can be made from the existing LGS rank list. However, the Civil Police Officers PSC rank holders will be continuing their indefinite protest.

The conciliatory talks which lasted for more than an hour saw the law minister taking a softer stand towards the demands of the LGS rank holders.

From day one when the protestors started their indefinite protest in front of the Secretariat from January 26, their demand was that night watchman's working hours should be regularized to eight hours.

They had alleged that in certain departments, night watchmen were working for 20 hours and more which had hampered their prospects.

After the talks, K K Riju, one of the protesters, K K Sanooja’s husband, who also attended the meeting told reporters that the minister has promised them to seek the Election Commission of India’s permission to ensure that their demands are met and complied.

“The law minister has also promised to ensure that appointments will be made from the existing LGS rank list. This has been one of our long standing demands. We are thankful to all the political parties and youth organizations, the media and the general public for rallying behind us”, said Riju.

When the protestors reached their protest venue before the Secretariat after the talks, the rest of their colleagues hugged them and expressed their relief in ending the more than a month-long protest.

Laya Rajesh, one of the LGS rank holders, told the media that the law minister has assured to release the minutes of the meeting within a few hours.

“Once we receive the minutes of the meeting, we will call off our protest. There is no words for us to convey our gratitude to the State Government, Opposition, Youth Congress leaders and other student organizations and even the general public who used to show thumbs up at us from passing vehicles”, Laya Rajesh who has been the face of the LGS rank holders protest, told the The New Indian Express 

Meanwhile, the CPO rank holders have decided to continue their protest. They have informed that on Wednesday, former High Court Judge, B Kemal Pasha will inaugurate their protest convention.

The three Youth Congress State vice presidents, N S Nusoor, Rijil Makkutty and Riyas Mukkoli have called off their indefinite hunger strike following the LGS rank holders deciding to end their protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSC LSG rank holders LSG rank holder protest
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp