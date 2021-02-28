STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More than 2 kids? Lakshadweep may deny you chance to enter poll fray

Clause 14 of the draft Panchayat Regulation says that those with more than two children cannot contest panchayat elections.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Clause 14 of the draft Panchayat Regulation says that those with more than two children cannot contest panchayat elections.

By ANIL S  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lakshadweep administration has proposed to bring in new panchayat regulations that makes any person with more than two children ineligible to contest panchayat elections.The draft Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation 2021, which has been placed in the public domain seeking comments from public by March 28, 2021, has already drawn criticism from various political parties.Unrest has been brewing among political parties in the island over various new decisions by the Island administration. 

Clause 14 of the draft Panchayat Regulation says that those with more than two children cannot contest panchayat elections. Neither can a person with more than two kids be a member of a gram panchayat or continue as such. But it gives exception to those who have more than two children on the date of commencement of the regulation as long as the number of children does not increase. The clause also gives exemption those who have one or more than one child born in a single delivery within one year from the date of the commencement of the law.

The NCP, along with other parties, have condemned the suggestion. “The new amendment suggests that those with more than two children should not contest. This is simply unacceptable. Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faisal is planning to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” said Lakshadweep NYC general secretary Advocate Arafa. 

Another proposed bill – the Lakshadweep Anti Social Activities Regulation 2021 – too is caught up in a  controversy. The Lakshadweep MP has lashed out at the draft bill. In a letter to Lakshadweep SSP, Faizal pointed out that the crime rate is low in the island. Terming the bill unwanted and unwarranted, he urged the authorities not to implement such harsh laws in Lakshasweep.

The power to detain a person beyond the territorial boundaries of Lakshadweep under Section 14 of the proposed bill is unjustifiable, he said adding that it is likely to be misused and may infringe on a person’s legitimate rights. “Definitions of ‘cruel person’, ‘property grabber’ and ‘unauthorised structure’ are likely to be misinterpreted and misused. These (laws) are unwarranted and ill-conceived,” he said. 

Another order by the administration to issue liquor licence too has kicked up a row. “The administrator has been taking decisions that are against the interests of the Lakshadweep islands. Most political parties including the BJP, Congress, NCP and CPM have opposed these decisions,” said T Cheriyakoya of Lakshadweep Students Association. 

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep BJP general secretary M P Sayed Mohammed Koya said liquor will be supplied only to tourists. “Earlier serving of liquor was allowed only at Bengaram island resort. Now three more islands – Kavaratti, Minicoy and Kadmat – have been included,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp