STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No flights, Keralites stuck in Israel sans money, jobs

Country suspended int’l flights from Jan 25 to slow Covid spread

Published: 28th February 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At least about 250 Indians, most of them women from Kerala, are stuck in Israel after the country suspended international flights from January 25 to slow the spread of Covid-19. Many women, who were working as caregivers in Israel, are stuck after their job contracts expired in January. Some others want to return for medical purposes.

Though they have sought the help of the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, they were told to take a flight to Frankfurt, and from there to Abu Dhabi/Dubai, which is highly expensive and time-consuming as there is a huge queue for getting the transit visa too, said Bessy Siby, a native of Changanassery, whose job contract in Israel ended on January 15.

“After I lost the job, I have been trying to return to India. But with the consecutive operational freezing of Israeli airport the returning is impossible,” she told TNIE over the phone. Bessy has been in Israel since 2011. “Using the Frankfurt route alone will cost over Rs 1.5 lakh. Then there is an additional cost for taking the transit visa, etc,” she said.

In a letter to the Indian Embassy, she said many are finding it difficult to survive in Israel without proper income and urged the Indian government to take proper action for their return to India as soon as possible. 
The Israeli government, which initially closed the inbound and outbound flights by foreign airlines till January 31, later extended the ban to February 21, and further to March 6.

“We learn that the ban is likely to be extended till the Passover, which means till April,” said another Keralite, who is stuck there. Vinod Kumar Sharma, Attache (consular), Indian Embassy, Tel Aviv, in response to the letter by the Indians stuck in that country, pointed out that there were no regular commercial flights in the New Delhi-Tel Aviv sector, but only VBM flights, which are one-off or ad-hoc flights arranged by the Indian government and mostly operated by Air India or Air India Express. 

“You may contact the office of Israir Airlines and Fly Dubai Airlines regarding the information on the schedule of their flights from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi/Dubai respectively, as also the requirement of a visa, eligibility to travel, guidelines and advisory for travellers,” he said.The women have also sent an SOS to V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Hibi Eden and N K Premachandran. “We have also spoken to them. They are all aware of our plight,” said Bessy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keralites Israel
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp