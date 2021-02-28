NSS rejects Deshabhimani article praising Mannam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Rejecting the CPM’s efforts to woo Nair votes in the run up to assembly elections, the NSS said the left party was playing opportunistic politics by calling NSS founder Mannath Padmanabhan a ‘renaissance leader’. This was in response to a recent editorial in the CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani daily, which praised the role of Mannam in the renaissance movement in Kerala.

Recalling that the LDF did not remember Mannam, as Mannath Padmanabhan is also known, during the inauguration of Guruvayur Satyagraha memorial in 2018, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair alleged that the NSS and Mannam’s followers have recognised LDF’s double standards.

“The government also did not add Mannam’s name to the Guruvayur Satyagraha memorial, which was unfair and a deliberate act to disregard him. They call him a leader of renaissance to lure Mannam’s followers whenever needed, and neglect him when they get a chance,” Nair said.