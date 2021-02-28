STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sobha invites IUML to NDA fold, leaves K Surendran in a spot

At a public function held at Chelakkara in Thrissur as part of the yatra, Sobha reiterated her stance on the Muslim League.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran’s invitation to the Muslim League to join the NDA fold if it sheds its ‘communal’ policies, may seem as an attempt by the saffron alliance to broaden its base. But coming as it did during the BJP’s Vijaya Yatra, Sobha’s words did land K Surendran, the party’s state president and poster boy of hardline Hindutva, in a catch-22 situation.

At a public function held at Chelakkara in Thrissur as part of the yatra, Sobha reiterated her stance on the Muslim League. She said the League could be welcomed to the NDA fold if it sheds its communal nature, embraces nationalism and approves the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She underscored that the BJP is a political organisation that takes all groups along with it.

Surendran, who spoke after Sobha, chose to set the record straight by likening the Muslim League’s ‘communal nature’ to the spots on a leopard that will never vanish. He also referred to the League as a party that was responsible for the country’s partition.

Surendran soon realised the implications of adopting a very rigid stance. At a press conference later, he softened his position and adopted a more conciliatory tone. “If the Muslim League sheds its communal agenda and adopts Modi’s policies, who will say no to it?” Surendran asked rhetorically. His words were also seen as an attempt to portray that there were no differences within the party on the topic.

Surendran has to do a balancing act

“It is to be noted that adopting an all-inclusive approach and wooing large sections of minorities is a strategy prescribed by the central leadership for electoral gain in the state. Rejecting it outright would also be interpreted as reluctance to toe that line,” a member of the BJP state core group told TNIE. Meanwhile, former party president Kummanam Rajasekharan too adopted a stance similar to that of Sobha regarding the Muslim League.

It is also pointed out that adopting a soft stance suddenly towards the Indian Union Muslim League will not be easy for Surendran, who has been constantly training his guns on the party. According to observers, he will have to do a balancing act as going soft on the League may also invite the risk of alienating voters who root for hardline Hindutva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Sobha Surendran Muslim League BJP K Surendran
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp