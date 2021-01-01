STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF govt passes 19 resolutions in its term, one evokes response

Out of the 19 resolutions moved by the state government, only one resolution had evoked response from the Centre.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perhaps, the current LDF government is the first government which has passed a record number of resolutions in the legislative assembly raising various demands to the Centre in recent history.As per statistics available with the office of the Speaker, the state government initiated as many as 19 resolutions in its current term on various issues ranging from the resolution condemning the lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari of Jharkhand who was beaten to death by a mob, to the resolution against the farm laws of the Centre in the latest. 

Out of the 19 resolutions moved by the state government, only one resolution had evoked response from the Centre. Kerala Assembly had moved a resolution on June 8, 2017 against the Centre’s notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.  

Later, the Centre withdrew its controversial notification banning sale of cattle for slaughter in livestock markets after Supreme Court rap and widespread protest against the notification.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohan Kumar, former additional secretary, Kerala Assembly, said it is not necessary to evoke quick response from the Centre for the resolutions passed by legislative assemblies. Moreover it’s a democratic way to register the disapproval of an elected government on certain issues. The farm laws have taken away the rights of state governments and the state government is bound to register its protest in a democratic way.

“Though the state government has announced in the assembly that it would enact a farm law to protect its interests, the chance for getting presidential approval for the proposed law is remote as the new law is against the spirit of farm laws ratified by the President. If the state government secures prior permission from the Centre to enact a new law to protect its interests, the new law will get presidential approval. In this case, the chance for getting prior permission for enacting a new law against the law enacted by the Centre is unlikely,” he said.

